Oregon coronavirus updates June 2: Multnomah County still plans to apply amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 154 deaths, 4,302 cases, 131,508 tests (127,316 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,124 deaths, 21,977 cases, 365,272 tests (343,295 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 105,147 deaths, 1,811,277 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 376,177 deaths, 6,299,759 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7 a.m.
- Oregon reported one new COVID-19 death and 59 new cases yesterday. Learn more
- Despite several days of massive protests in Portland, county leaders in Multnomah County say they still plan on submitting their application on June 5, with hopes of reopening on June 12. They say they'll remain flexible on the reopening date itself, because it's still unknown how the protests will affect COVID spread. Learn more
- County leaders recommend anyone who attends a protest wear a mask, and try to maintain social distancing. If you do attend a protest, make sure to wash your hands before and after and clean any surfaces you touch after getting home. Don't interact with elderly or at-risk populations.
- Washington County entered Phase 1 of reopening yesterday and that is welcome news for many business owners. Phase 1 means places like restaurants, salons and gyms can reopen with social distancing and safety guidelines. Gatherings of up to 25 people are also allowed. Learn more
