Oregon coronavirus updates June 1: Washington County begins Phase 1 of reopening today

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Monday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Washington County enters Phase 1 of reopening today and that is welcome news for many business owners. Phase 1 means places like restaurants, salons and gyms can reopen with social distancing and safety guidelines. Gatherings of up to 25 people are also allowed. Learn more
  • Kay Erickson, the head of Oregon’s Employment Department, resigned at Gov. Kate Brown's request on Sunday. The OED faces a backlog of tens of thousands of unprocessed unemployment cases. Oregon Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division Director David Gerstenfeld will immediately take over as interim director of the department. Learn more
  • State health officials on Sunday reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon. The state's death toll remains at 153 people. Health officials also reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Learn more

