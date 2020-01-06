Oregon coronavirus updates June 1: Washington County begins Phase 1 of reopening today

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 153 deaths, 4,243 cases, 129,093 tests (124,958 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,118 deaths, 21,702 cases, 360,899 tests (339,197 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 104,435 deaths, 1,792,512 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 372,657 deaths, 6,203,385 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Washington County enters Phase 1 of reopening today and that is welcome news for many business owners. Phase 1 means places like restaurants, salons and gyms can reopen with social distancing and safety guidelines. Gatherings of up to 25 people are also allowed. Learn more
- Kay Erickson, the head of Oregon’s Employment Department, resigned at Gov. Kate Brown's request on Sunday. The OED faces a backlog of tens of thousands of unprocessed unemployment cases. Oregon Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division Director David Gerstenfeld will immediately take over as interim director of the department. Learn more
- State health officials on Sunday reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon. The state's death toll remains at 153 people. Health officials also reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Learn more
