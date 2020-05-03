SEATTLE — More people continue to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington state. On Thursday, the total of those who tested positive increased to 70, including 11 people who died.

Most of these cases are connected to a possible outbreak at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland.

King County Public Health officials said that number is expected to rise as more people are tested.

KING 5 will work to provide more specific information about each person who has died as it becomes available.

King County deaths: 10

A man in his 50s who was admitted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Feb. 24 and died Feb. 26 tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The patient had underlying medical conditions and had been transferred from Life Care Center in Kirkland. This is now the first person in the country to die of coronavirus.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Life Care died at her family home on Feb. 26. She was never hospitalized.

A man in his 50s was a patient at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. He had underlying health conditions, Duchin said. The man had no history of travel outside of the U.S. or known contact with anyone who had COVID-19. This man was originally the first reported person to die of coronavirus.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on Feb. 29.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. The man had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. The woman had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 80s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in critical condition. She had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Life Care Center in Kirkland died on March 2.

A woman in her 90s, resident of Life Care Center, hospitalized at Evergreen Hospital and died on March 3.

King County has 41 other active cases of coronavirus. A majority of cases stemmed from an outbreak at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland. Here is the latest from the King County Public Health Department.

Snohomish County deaths: 1

A Snohomish County man in his 40s who was a patient at EvergreenHealth has died. It is not connected to Life Care Center.

Snohomish County has 17 other active cases of coronavirus. Here is the latest from the Snohomish County Public Health Department.

Grant County cases: 1

No deaths have been reported in Grant County, only one active case. Here is the latest information from the Grant County Health District.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

