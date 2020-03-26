PORTLAND, Ore. — As more and more news comes out about the coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult to keep track of the number of people who have tested positive and where they live, as well as the number of people who have tested negative.

So, we created this story to do just that: give you the numbers and perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon, as provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

Here are the numbers as of Thursday afternoon:

Total number of positive tests: 316

Number of people who have died: 11

Total number of completed tests: 7,269

Total number of negative tests: 6,953 (95.7% of all tests)

Positive tests by county:

Benton: 6

Clackamas: 21 (2 deaths)

Clatsop: 2

Deschutes: 15

Douglas: 3

Grant: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 4

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 1

Lane: 7 (1 death)

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 26 (1 death)

Marion: 57 (2 deaths)

Multnomah: 45 (2 deaths)

Polk: 6

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 2

Union: 1

Wasco: 1

Washington: 104 (3 deaths)

Yamhill: 7

View a map of the positive tests

Positive tests by age group:

0 to 19: 5 (0 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

20 to 29: 19 (3 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

30 to 39: 39 (4 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

40 to 49: 63 (14 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

50 to 59: 52 (12 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

60 to 69: 70 (28 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

70 to 79: 40 (21 hospitalized, 5 deaths)

80 and over: 27 (8 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

Not available: 1

Positive tests by hospitalization:

Yes: 90

No: 170

Not provided: 56

Positive tests by sex:

Female: 170 (6 deaths)

Male: 144 (5 deaths)

Not available: 2

Oregon hospital capacity:

Available ICU beds: 362

Available non-ICU beds: 2,193

Available ventilators: 684

