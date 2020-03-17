PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight more people in Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Monday. That brings the total number of known cases statewide to 47.

The eight new cases are spread across six counties. There are two new cases in Benton and Deschutes counties, according to Oregon Health Authority. There is one new case in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown said she’ll issue an executive order that will lead to further social distancing in the state. Beginning Tuesday, gatherings of 25 or more people will be banned. Restaurants will also be limited to takeout or delivery, with no in-person dining allowed. The restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks.

RELATED: Gov. Brown limits Oregon restaurants, bars to takeout, delivery only; bans gatherings of 25 or more

President Donald Trump on Monday recommended that groups of no larger than 10 gather together.

The 47 coronavirus cases in Oregon are spread across 13 counties. One person has died among those 47 cases. There have been 689 people who tested negative and results are pending for another 184 people.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

RELATED: Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus real-time updates