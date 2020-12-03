PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24.

One of the people is a Clackamas County man between ages of 35 and 54 who had close contact with a person who previously tested positive for the virus. This is the first case in Clackamas County.

The two other people are Washington County women older than 55 who had no known close contacts with people who tested positive for COVID-19. There cases are considered community-spread. There are now a total of 10 cases in Washington County.

The 24 cases in Oregon are spread across 11 counties. No deaths have been reported.

Gov. Brown has issued a statewide ban on gatherings with 250 or more people.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

