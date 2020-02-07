Clark County remains in Phase 2 as Gov. Inslee pauses reopenings statewide

Washington reopenings have been put on hold statewide for two weeks, so Clark County will remain in Phase 2 for now.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County’s application to move into Phase 3, which the county hoped would happen Friday, has been put on pause.

On Thursday afternoon, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week halt on reopenings statewide, following an increase in new COVID-19 cases and an increase in the percentage of positive tests.

So Clark County will remain in Phase 2 for at least another two weeks.

“Public Health supports the governor’s decision to pause the reopening process,” said Clark County Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick. “We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of new cases in Clark County. I’m worried that our rising case numbers will lead to increase in hospitalizations and, potentially, deaths.”

Dr. Melnick on Wednesday had asked Clark County residents to stay home for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In the first three weeks of June, just over seven cases a day were reported, but in the last eight days the average has grown to 20 new cases per day.

“We must take steps now to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community if we want to be able to safely move to Phase 3,” Melnick said. “Wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing are easy things we can do to help keep our community open and our residents healthy.”

Gov. Inslee also announced a new face covering requirement that starts Tuesday: The state will require all businesses to refuse service to customers who are not wearing face coverings.