Clark County Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Camas Salon

The county's health department has so far been unable to identify and notify anyone that may have been exposed.

CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County Public Health and Skamania County Community Health want to notify the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Camas hair salon.

The positive test was first reported to Skamania County Community Health.

The hair salon is Stellar Hair Design in Camas and health officials are asking that anyone that visited the salon between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 19-23 and Jan. 26, to quarantine for 14 days since their last visit.

During a public health investigation, contact tracers will contact the person that tested positive to identify dates when they were contagious, where they went and who they may have come in contact with.

"We work with cases to try to get information from them and sometimes that doesn't happen for whatever reason. Sometimes, we're not able to get a hold of people, sometimes people don't want to share information with us," said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Clark County.

Dr. Krager says the county hasn't been able to notify anyone about the possible exposure that may have visited the salon. He said that's why the county is making this public.

"In this specific case, we weren't able to determine close contacts, but we knew that some sort of exposure occurred because we knew that it happened and we weren't able to determine who those close contacts may have been, we decided to make a public statement." Dr. Krager said.

The county says those that don't live or work in a high-priority setting – such as long-term care facilities, health care facilities, food processing facilities or jails – may shorten their quarantine in the following circumstances: