A Vancouver woman, who was exposed because her roommates work at Orchards Tap, urges others to be cautious

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The coronavirus outbreak connected to Orchards Tap Bar and Grill in Vancouver, Washing involves at least 18 employees and customers.

Heather Jones said all four members of her household have tested positive.

Jones hasn't been to the bar since the start of the pandemic but two of her roommates work there."It affects more than just the people that were there, it affects people you live with no matter how careful you’re being you can still pass it very easily," said Jones.

Jones and her roommates are all in their mid-thirties and have a broad range of symptoms.

"Including one who’s entirely asymptomatic and one who is really not doing as well he’s got some breathing issues and we’re waiting to get updated on his condition." She said her symptoms are mild, except for an excruciating headache.

Clark County health started investigating the outbreak on June 29 after a bar employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Now they want people who were at the bar from June 19-25 to be tested.

"The first thing that kind of gave us an inclination was the symptoms of my roommate, he developed a fever and immediately we all kind of said go get tested." Jones said they are currently staying home in quarantine.

Orchards Tap voluntarily closed on June 25 and remains closed. But Jones said anyone still going to out to bars right now should be extremely careful, "Because it can spread so easily and not just to you being there you can spread to your entire family anyone you come in contact with it’s really dangerous."