Clark County Fair postponed until 2022

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The 2021 Clark County Fair has been canceled because of rising infection rates in Washington and the limited capacity and activities allowed by the state.

The Clark County Fair will return Aug. 5-14, 2022.

John Morrison, manager and CEO of the fair, said many fair events result in large crowds in small spaces, like the midway, grandstands, carnival areas and food court.

"Based on the current Washington state guidelines for events and fairs, we would be challenged to monitor and maintain distance and the health and safety for our guests and volunteers," Morrison said.

Clark County health director Dr. Alan Melnick said Clark County Public Health advised that the fair not be held because of guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee and the rise in infection rates so close to the opening of the fair. The fair was scheduled to be held August 6-15.