Clackamas County to provide $4.1 million in grants to small businesses struggling due to pandemic

The grant money will provide relief to businesses with 50 or fewer employees that include restaurants, gyms and recreation facilities.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Clackamas County has been awarded $4.1 million in grant money for small businesses that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, county officials announced Thursday.

More than $3 million of the funds will be used to provide grants to small businesses that applied for previous grants and more than $1 million is available for a new round of grants.

Last month, the county offered $1 million in grants for small businesses and childcare providers.

To be eligible for the new round of grants, a small business must have 50 or fewer employees. The money is only available to the following types of businesses:

Food and drink establishments

Gyms and fitness centers

Indoor recreational activities and museums

Venues that host or facilitate indoor/outdoor events (unless they are hosting an event that is allowed to proceed under sector-specific guidance, and are in compliance with that guidance)

Zoos, gardens, aquariums and other outdoor entertainment activities as defined in Oregon Health Authority guidance

Indoor pools, sports, sports facilities and athletic activities

The grants will be for a maximum of $3,000. They will be provided in partnership with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO), a county press release said.

Applications will be available on MESO's website from Saturday, Dec. 19 to Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Expenses that may be covered by the grant money include payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, perishable inventory losses due to required closures, payments to suppliers, costs associated with reopening, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies or any other operating expenses not covered by previous grant or assistance.

Businesses that received a grant in an earlier phase of this program may receive another grant as long as they can demonstrate additional need.

Clackamas County emphasized that it encourages applications from minority-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned businesses and childcare providers, as well as sole proprietorships.

The county, MESO and a grant review committee will work to ensure equitable distribution among all applicants, with county officials saying they are "committed to ensuring fair, equitable and careful distribution of grant awards to local businesses," a release said.