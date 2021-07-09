Clackamas Community College offers vaccine incentives at Oregon City clinic

The college is offering $444 tuition waivers for one free class and bookstore gift cards as incentives. It will host another clinic on Sept. 28.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Clackamas Community College's (CCC) Oregon City campus hosted the first of two vaccination clinics Tuesday for anyone 12 and older.

Within the first hour of the clinic opening its doors, there was a steady stream of people waiting to get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic offered the two-shot Pfizer vaccine as well as the the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Clackamas County gave out $50 gift cards to Fred Meyer for everyone who got vaccinated at the clinic. CCC offered incentives as well.

"We are offering tuition waivers that are worth $444, so it's one free class that you can take at any time within the next year. And we're also offering $50 gift cards to our bookstore," said Lori Hall, a spokesperson for the community college.

The next clinic at CCC will be on Sept. 28, one day after classes begin. It will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are recommended but not required.

Hall said the college is not requiring vaccinations, citing guidelines from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, but it is strongly recommended.

In Clackamas County, roughly 70% of the county over the age of 18 are vaccinated. The state's goal is to vaccinate 80% of adults.

Josefa Salguero-Wilks was standing in line at CCC's vaccination clinic without an appointment. She said it's taken her five months to convince herself to get the vaccine.

"I'm still afraid of it," Salguero-Wilks said, "but i feel like with the delta, I think it's less dangerous to take the vaccine than not to take it. So after many months of thinking about it, I just felt like it is a better choice."