Canby long-term care facility reports 34 cases in COVID-19 outbreak

CANBY, Ore. — A long-term care facility in Canby is the latest to report an outbreak of COVID-19 among patients and staff.

Three staff members and 31 residents at Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, the facility said.

Marquis personnel discovered the outbreak on Friday, June 5, when 2 staff members and 5 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Every one of the facility’s residents and employees will be tested, as well as people who live and work at an adjacent assisted living center, Marquis said in a news release.

Contract tracing will be conducted in coordination with the Clackamas County Health Department, the facility said.

“While the number of residents that have tested positive can feel overwhelming, the majority of the residents continue to show mild/moderate to no symptoms of the infection,” the facility said.