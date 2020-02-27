SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom will address the media later this morning to provide an update on the state's plan and response to coronavirus.

On Wednesday, it was announced that a Solano County resident is being treated in Sacramento for the coronavirus, the first confirmed person-to-person case in California. The person, who has not been identified, was not exposed to the virus through traveling or through contact with someone who was known to be infected, according to California Department of Public Health officials.

"We have been anticipating the potential for such a case in the U.S., and given our close familial, social and business relationships with China, it is not unexpected that the first case in the U.S. would be in California," said Dr. Sonia Angell, the director of the CDPH.

This new case is the first known person-to-person transmission in the United States.

Newsom will be joined by California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell and Director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Mark Ghilarducci.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

