Blumenauer, DeFazio test positive for COVID

Both representatives said they are experiencing mild symptoms. Several U.S. elected officials have tested positive in recent days.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Two Oregon congressmen have tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio both tested positive on Friday, their offices announced.

Blumenauer said in a statement that he woke up with a sore throat and took a COVID-19 test "out of an abundance of caution" and it came back positive. He described his symptoms as minor and said he would enter quarantine.

DeFazio released a similar statement confirming that he tested positive on Friday and echoing Blumenauer in urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated, I am only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue," he said. "I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated!"

Blumenauer and DeFazio are among several federal lawmakers and officials in Washington, D.C. who have developed COVID this week, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tested positive for COVID-19 a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Biden tested negative on Thursday night, according to an Associated Press report.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine also tested positive late Thursday, shortly after the Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.