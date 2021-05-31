Benton County leads Oregon for vaccinating its population

“Well, I do gymnastics and I wanted to go to practice and competitions and not be scared about being close to people and stuff without masks,” she said.



Tana's mom, Nichole, said they'd all been looking forward to it.



“When I found out they could get vaccinated, I picked them up early from school," said Nichole. "And it was the first time ever I said we’re gonna go get vaccinated. And both Tana and Caleb were both cheering. So, it was pretty cool."



The high vaccination rate in Benton County did not happen by accident. Long before the younger students were approved for the shots, Corvallis School District and Benton County Health worked together to put out messages to parents and students about the importance of getting vaccinated.



It’s something school district assistant superintendent Melissa Harder mentioned often as she talked about the effort.



“The collaboration with Benton County Health has been key in that,

Harder said. "We’re great partners with them."



The campaign to encourage vaccinations worked so well that hundreds of students, both middle schoolers and teens, made the shot a priority.



“We had just piles of middle school kids going to Reser Stadium to get vaccination on a specific vaccination event that was being held that day," Harder said. "And then the next week we had already been planning a specific teen vaccine event at Reser Stadium, there were prizes and all kinds of fun things happening at the same time. And about 738 teenagers were vaccinated that day."



Tana said she is now about to get her second shot.



Her mom, Nichole, said she did not push but also did not hide her feelings.



“It’s important for me because I think it’s the responsible thing to do as we’re in a pandemic and I want to get out of this pandemic and hang out with people and have fun!” Nichole said.