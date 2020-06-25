Beaverton School District releases two back-to-school options for fall

Beaverton School District is offering a look at two paths for students to return to school this fall: a hybrid in-school program or a fully virtual K-12 program.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Oregon has provided its Ready Schools, Safe Learners framework for what opening schools may look like for the 2020/2021 school year, but each district will have different challenges and require different options for its students.

The Beaverton School District on Wednesday released a more specific look at how its students may resume their schooling in the fall, noting that plans have not yet been finalized.

"We’re in the process of developing a comprehensive plan that addresses a variety of issues: how to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19, how to safely distance students during school and while being transported by bus, and how to ensure students continue to make progress on their academic goals," the district said in a press release.

To try to balance those needs, the district is offering two possible paths for students: Attend regular BSD schools or enroll in a fully virtual K-12 school program called "FLEX online."

Attending BSD schools

"Given the health protocols mandated by the state, it won’t be possible for all of our students to return to school at the same time. We simply can’t guarantee the 35 square feet per child, as required," the district said.

So attending Beaverton schools would be done under a hybrid model in which student groups attend in-person classes with staggered schedules. Half of the students may go to school one day, while the other half learn online from home. Then the groups would switch the next day.

"The exact schedules will vary based on the different grade levels: elementary, middle school and high school," the district said.

The district also recognizes that some parents will not be comfortable sending their kids back to in-person classes in the fall, so students will also have the option of completing Beaverton School District classes online from home until they're comfortable returning to their school buildings.

Enrolling in FLEX Online K-12 program

Students who enroll in FLEX Online will be enrolled in the district, but will be taking part in a curriculum designed specifically for online learning. This program is intended to be a "permanent school" option, the district said; students wanting to switch from FLEX Online to the BSD hybrid learning program will have to wait until the end of a semester.

Anyone wanting to enroll a student in FLEX Online has to apply between July 1 and July 24. The district said the short timeline is necessary so it can figure out staffing levels.

Beaverton School District will be hosting several virtual Q+A sessions in July to hear feedback and answer questions about the back-to-school options:

2:00 p.m. Return-to-School Plan

7:00 p.m. Flex Online only

2:00 p.m. Flex Online only

7:00 p.m. Return-to-School Plan