Back to school in Southwest Washington: What your district's plan looks like
Almost every Washington school district is expected to have some form of remote or blended learning this fall, according to Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
Battle Ground Public Schools
Camas School District
Evergreen Public Schools
Green Mountain School District
Hockinson School District
La Center School District
Ridgefield School District
Skamania School District
Vancouver Public Schools
Washougal School District
Not on the list?
It will be “almost impossible” for all Washington students to return to in-person classes in the fall, according to Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.
The sticking point? Maintaining 6 feet of distance between students, teachers, and staff would be the biggest challenge considering normal class sizes.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity in a lot of places, but it just simply can’t happen everywhere for all students,” Reykdal said in a video the state shared earlier this month.
All public and private K-12 schools have been closed since March 17 when the coronavirus pandemic forced districts to shift to remote learning. On June 11, the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) released guidance for fall learning, including requirements that students and staff wear masks and social distance if in-person classes resume.
Over the summer, districts will rearrange classrooms and common spaces and develop new protocols to maintain distance. But Reykdal said many districts will need to have some form of remote or blended learning to accommodate families and state mandates.
Here's a look at the back-to-school frameworks Southwest Washington school districts have released so far.
Chapter one: Battle Ground Public Schools
The following comes from a June 25 update on the Battle Ground Public Schools website:
We know the uncertainty about next school year is stressful; the many unknowns and evolving public health crisis make planning a difficult process. Battle Ground Public Schools is working diligently with teachers and school leaders to mitigate the situation and prepare for the fall, and will provide more details about reopening schools as soon as plans are finalized, ideally the first week of August.
If conditions allow it, the district’s goal would be to open for full-time, in-person learning. However, in the current environment and under state mandates, Battle Ground Public Schools is planning for two scenarios (see below) that will provide flexibility to our families and enable the district to “pivot” its instructional model if necessary.
Collaborative process
The district’s Reopening Schools workgroup, comprising district and school leaders, has been meeting weekly to plan for school in the fall. Subgroups meet regularly to dig into specific components, from meals, transportation and athletics to instruction, educational support services and staff training.
To guide the planning, Battle Ground Public Schools has sought input from families, teachers, staff and building leaders:
Parent survey: The results of our Remote Learning & Reopening Schools Survey (early June) represent 9,354 students.
Staff survey: More than 1,108 staff members participated in a survey about training, instruction, and safety.
Certificated focus groups: School and district leaders have worked with more than 188 educators to define priorities and discuss fall scenarios. Focus groups representing all grade bands, core subjects, specialists (including teacher-librarians, music, STEM and technology), alternative programs, special programs and instructional leaders have met to share ideas and concerns.
Scenarios
The workgroup is considering two scenarios:
- A hybrid model of both in-person and remote learning.
- Full-time enhanced remote learning (also an option for families who are not ready to send their students back to school buildings, or in case schools are required to close for a time).
Why these scenarios? The key priorities of planning are
- The safety of students and staff. The district must adhere to state mandates for social distancing in classrooms and the wearing of face coverings in buildings.
- The ability to pivot to a fully remote model in case schools are required to close for a time.
- Provide high-quality academic and social emotional learning.
- Provide equitable learning opportunities that meet the individual needs of students.
- Provide flexible learning options that support the needs of our families.
- Train staff and acquire resources that support a Flipped Classroom instructional model that emphasizes essential learning standards in a remote learning environment.
The hybrid model is highly dependent on public health mandates. While the hope is to provide in-person class time for everyone, social distancing requirements may necessitate starting with fewer students in class together at one time. The schedule for a hybrid model of part-time in person and part-time remote learning is yet to be determined. The in-person schedule is dependent on the physical capacity of our buildings.
Full-time enhanced remote learning will be provided as an opt-in option for any family that does not want to return to a building in person. This option will also be available in the event buildings remain closed through fall or close abruptly due to a resurgence of COVID-19. Online learning will be high-quality and consistently provided with clearer expectations and accountability for instruction and assignments and grading. Online learning will be provided on a reliable schedule that could include live instruction, video lessons, and small group supports. Over the summer months, educators, school leaders, and a professional development team will prepare for delivery of these enhanced supports.
Next Steps
In July, Battle Ground Public Schools will continue to monitor guidance from OSPI and work on finalizing plans to present to the school board at the end of the month. The district’s goal is to provide more concrete plans to parents by the first week of August. It is likely that after the plans are presented, we will conduct another survey of parents to collect information specific to the fall reopening.
Please keep in mind that the public health crisis is an evolving situation, and as such plans can change at any time. Watch this page for updates and the answers to more frequently asked questions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Click or tap here to read the full Battle Ground release, including an FAQ for parents
Chapter two: Camas School District
The Camas School District has not posted any updates on the back-to-school framework. KGW has reached out for more information.
Chapter three: Evergreen Public Schools
Based on the OSPI guidelines released on June 24, Evergreen Public Schools put together a three-model structure for reopening, with plans for full time in-person learning, modified in-person learning and enhanced remote learning.
Chapter four: Green Mountain School District
The Green Mountain School District posted the following letter to parents and students on June 12:
Dear Green Mountain Families,
Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility as we have navigated distance learning due to the mandated school closure for COVID-19. We are very near the end of the school year, and I know you are eager to know what the school program might look like in September. Guidance was released by the Office of the Superintendent of Public instruction (OSPI) today to help districts plan for the re-opening of schools next year.
Superintendent Chris Reykdal held a press conference yesterday (available on TVW.org or linked from our website) to explain the guidance to school districts and the requirements that will be in place for schools to reopen next year and for students to return to the classroom safely. General principles in the guidance include that school will resume in the fall, either via in-person instruction or through a hybrid learning model involving a rotating schedule and/or an enhanced form of distance learning. The decision about which option works best for a school district will be left up to the school district to decide, as long as health department guidelines are followed.
The OSPI guidance also instructs schools to promote social distancing, screen for illness, have staff and students wear face coverings, and promote good hygiene practices in order to limit the spread of the virus, along with the cancelling or modifying activities that call for large group gatherings. This will require changes in our program, but will allow students to return to classrooms next year. We have placed the guidance document on our website if you wish to review it.
The Board of Directors and I will review the guidelines, engage our staff and community in discussions about reopening plans, and develop a plan we believe is reasonable and doable. Our plan will incorporate the state’s recommendations, common sense, and consideration of the unique characteristics of our small rural school. We will let you know about upcoming opportunities to contribute to our plan. Your return of the surveys mailed out last week has already helped us evaluate our distance learning model and provided information that will help us if there is an outbreak next year. I hope you are staying safe and healthy and we will be in touch very soon with more information.
PAWSitively,
Tyson J. Vogeler Superintendent/Principal
Chapter five: Hockinson School District
The Hockinson School District posted the following on its website ahead of the June 10 OSPI update:
As the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close in Hockinson, many students, families, teachers and staff share the same question: “What will next school year look like?” The answer to that question will be coming into sharper focus over the next few weeks.
On Thursday, June 10, the district will convene its first meeting of the HSD Reopening Schools Task Force. The goal of the task force is to review forthcoming guidance from the state (OSPI) and provide direction and clarity regarding the resumption of education and school services in our district for the 2020-21 school year. The task force will generate recommendations for the HSD Superintendent and Board of Directors, who will approve a final plan for district reopening.
The task force is made up of:
- District Administrators
- Building Administrators
- Certificated Representatives
- Classified Representatives
- Members of the HSD Citizens Advisory Committee
Additionally, it will seek input from adjunct members representing:
- Students
- Counselors
- HEA/HESP Unions
- School Security
- School Nurses
- Transportation (busing)
- Communications
- Human Resources
- Technology and At-Home Learning Team
- Special Services
- Nutrition Services
- Child Care
"This is a large group, but we believe that involving an array of perspectives in the planning process will help us develop a stronger reopening plan," said HSD Superintendent Steve Marshall. "We will be sharing out updates following each meeting and will also look for opportunities to solicit community input."
Meeting agendas and materials related to the HSD Reopening Schools Task Force will be made available here.
Chapter six: La Center School District
The La Center School District posted on its website the guidance from the OSPI, and a link to a parent survey about the return to school in the fall, but has not posted a framework for the 2020-21 school year.
Chapter seven: Ridgefield School District
The Ridgefield School District has not posted any updates on the back-to-school framework. KGW has reached out for more information.
Chapter eight: Skamania School District
The Skamania School District posted the following summary on its website, and provided a link to the OSPI Reopening Washington Schools guidelines:
General principles in the guidance include school resuming in the fall, either via in-person instruction or through a hybrid learning model involving a rotating schedule and/or an enhanced form of distance learning. The decision about which option works best for a school district will be left up to the school district to decide, as long as health department guidelines are followed.
Chapter nine: Vancouver Public Schools
Vancouver Public Schools has released the results of a back-to-school survey and announced that parents "want a safe return to traditional school in the fall":
A recent Vancouver Public Schools survey shows strong majority support among students, parents, teachers and staff members for returning to “traditional” school in the fall with precautions to protect their health.
The Center for Educational Effectiveness conducted the online survey for the district over the past two weeks. Participation included 7,669 parents, 3,308 students, 1,759 school-based employees and 494 district-level staff members.
If appropriate precautions were in place, 95% of school-based staff, 93% of district-level staff, 92% of students and 89% of parents responded that they would return to school “always, often or sometimes.” Those indicating they would “seldom or almost never” feel safe were 5% of school-based employees, 7% of district-level staff, 8% of students and 11% of parents.
The most pressing needs expressed by parents and students were in-person, teacher-led instruction and socialization. An important but lesser need was access to elective programs. Most respondents indicated that athletics and activities should resume when full-time, in-person instruction begins for all students, although some support also exists for resuming athletics and activities with 50% of the student population in attendance.
A large majority of respondents rated daily cleaning and disinfecting practices, a 14-day mandatory quarantine for people testing COVID-19 positive and a low number of cases in the county as the top three safety measures. Staff were more supportive than parents and students of other state-mandated precautions including social distancing and facial coverings. Staff also were more concerned than parents and students about exposure to other people and frequency of handwashing.
Areas where respondents believe students will be safest at school include parking lots, classrooms, recess/outdoors, commons areas and bus stops. Areas viewed as less safe are buses, gyms/locker rooms, bathrooms and lunchrooms.
The survey also shows that 73% of high school students could “almost always or often” transport themselves to and from school, and 75% of parents could “almost always or often” transport their children. Ten percent of students and 13% of parents indicate that they must rely on bus transportation.
VPS will factor the survey results into the development of a plan for reopening schools for 2020-21. As required by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the district’s board of directors will adopt a plan by mid-August for a Sept. 1 reopening.
Chapter ten: Washougal School District
The Washougal School District has not posted any updates on the back-to-school framework. KGW has reached out for more information.
Chapter eleven: Not on the list?
School district officials: If your district is not on the list, or the information here needs to be updated, please let us know by sending us the updated info right here.