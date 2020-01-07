Back to school in Southwest Washington: What your district's plan looks like

Almost every Washington school district is expected to have some form of remote or blended learning this fall, according to Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

Here's a look at the back-to-school framework Battle Ground Public Schools has released.

Over the summer, districts will rearrange classrooms and common spaces and develop new protocols to maintain distance. But Reykdal said many districts will need to have some form of remote or blended learning to accommodate families and state mandates.

All public and private K-12 schools have been closed since March 17 when the coronavirus pandemic forced districts to shift to remote learning. On June 11, the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) released guidance for fall learning, including requirements that students and staff wear masks and social distance if in-person classes resume.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity in a lot of places, but it just simply can’t happen everywhere for all students,” Reykdal said in a video the state shared earlier this month.

The sticking point? Maintaining 6 feet of distance between students, teachers, and staff would be the biggest challenge considering normal class sizes.

Chapter one : Battle Ground Public Schools

The following comes from a June 25 update on the Battle Ground Public Schools website:

We know the uncertainty about next school year is stressful; the many unknowns and evolving public health crisis make planning a difficult process. Battle Ground Public Schools is working diligently with teachers and school leaders to mitigate the situation and prepare for the fall, and will provide more details about reopening schools as soon as plans are finalized, ideally the first week of August.

If conditions allow it, the district’s goal would be to open for full-time, in-person learning. However, in the current environment and under state mandates, Battle Ground Public Schools is planning for two scenarios (see below) that will provide flexibility to our families and enable the district to “pivot” its instructional model if necessary.

Collaborative process

The district’s Reopening Schools workgroup, comprising district and school leaders, has been meeting weekly to plan for school in the fall. Subgroups meet regularly to dig into specific components, from meals, transportation and athletics to instruction, educational support services and staff training.

To guide the planning, Battle Ground Public Schools has sought input from families, teachers, staff and building leaders:

Parent survey: The results of our Remote Learning & Reopening Schools Survey (early June) represent 9,354 students.

Staff survey: More than 1,108 staff members participated in a survey about training, instruction, and safety.

Certificated focus groups: School and district leaders have worked with more than 188 educators to define priorities and discuss fall scenarios. Focus groups representing all grade bands, core subjects, specialists (including teacher-librarians, music, STEM and technology), alternative programs, special programs and instructional leaders have met to share ideas and concerns.

Scenarios

The workgroup is considering two scenarios:

A hybrid model of both in-person and remote learning.

Full-time enhanced remote learning (also an option for families who are not ready to send their students back to school buildings, or in case schools are required to close for a time).

Why these scenarios? The key priorities of planning are

The safety of students and staff. The district must adhere to state mandates for social distancing in classrooms and the wearing of face coverings in buildings.

The ability to pivot to a fully remote model in case schools are required to close for a time.

Provide high-quality academic and social emotional learning.

Provide equitable learning opportunities that meet the individual needs of students.

Provide flexible learning options that support the needs of our families.

Train staff and acquire resources that support a Flipped Classroom instructional model that emphasizes essential learning standards in a remote learning environment.

The hybrid model is highly dependent on public health mandates. While the hope is to provide in-person class time for everyone, social distancing requirements may necessitate starting with fewer students in class together at one time. The schedule for a hybrid model of part-time in person and part-time remote learning is yet to be determined. The in-person schedule is dependent on the physical capacity of our buildings.

Full-time enhanced remote learning will be provided as an opt-in option for any family that does not want to return to a building in person. This option will also be available in the event buildings remain closed through fall or close abruptly due to a resurgence of COVID-19. Online learning will be high-quality and consistently provided with clearer expectations and accountability for instruction and assignments and grading. Online learning will be provided on a reliable schedule that could include live instruction, video lessons, and small group supports. Over the summer months, educators, school leaders, and a professional development team will prepare for delivery of these enhanced supports.

Next Steps

In July, Battle Ground Public Schools will continue to monitor guidance from OSPI and work on finalizing plans to present to the school board at the end of the month. The district’s goal is to provide more concrete plans to parents by the first week of August. It is likely that after the plans are presented, we will conduct another survey of parents to collect information specific to the fall reopening.

Please keep in mind that the public health crisis is an evolving situation, and as such plans can change at any time. Watch this page for updates and the answers to more frequently asked questions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.