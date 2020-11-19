Here are the active COVID-19 outbreaks at distribution centers in Oregon

Three of the 10 largest workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at packaging facilities.

PORTLAND, Ore — Distribution centers have become COVID-19 hot spots in Oregon, according to data released by state health officials Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 96 active workplace outbreaks this week. Three of the 10 largest outbreaks are at distribution centers. There are six total:

Amazon, Troutdale: 90 cases (fifth-most)

Fred Meyer Distribution Center, Clackamas: 85 cases (seventh-most)

Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston: 76 cases (tenth-most)

Amazon, Aumsville: 53 cases

Target Distribution Center, Albany: 15 cases

Lowe’s Distribution Center, Lebanon: 13 cases

Health officials track outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. An outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the coronavirus can survive for a short period of time on some surfaces, but it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, making it unlikely that customers receiving packages in the mail from these companies will be exposed to COVID-19.

“However, it may be possible that people can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” the CDC said.

The CDC urges everyone to wash their hands often, avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a mask when around others.