93 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report, the Oregon Health Authority announced 93 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the state.

The two latest deaths bring the states death toll to 163.

There have been 4,662 cases of known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, it is unclear how many of those are active at this time.

The 93 cases were found in the following cases:

Clackamas (7)

Hood River (7)

Jackson (2)

Jefferson (2)

Lincoln (6)

Malheur (1)

Marion (11)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (28)

Polk (3)

Umatilla (6)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (1)

Washington (15)

Yamhill (2)

The two patients who died were a 70-year-old woman who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 9 in her home and a 50-year-old man who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 29 in his home.

Both were in Multnomah County and both had underlying medical conditions. She had underlying medical conditions.

Between the dates May 30 - June 5, 20,239 people were tested and just 2%, or 413 people, tested positive.

The goal is to test 15,000 people a week.

Both Multnomah and Marion counties have surpassed 1,000 kno.wn cases

The presumptive positive cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms and have had contact with a confirmed positive case.

The cumulative positive for the state is 3% which is under the nation's 11%.



