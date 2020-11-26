8 Portland firefighters test positive for coronavirus

In the past week, Portland Fire & Rescue has seen an uptick in cases. Fifty-seven firefighters are in quarantine.

PORTLAND, Ore — Eight firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week (Nov. 17-Nov. 25), a press release from Portland Fire and Rescue (PF&R) said.

Fifty-seven firefighters who may have had contact with one of the positive cases are now quarantining, fire officials said. No hospitalizations have been reported.

Before this recent uptick, PF&R had experienced a total of 10 cases since Feb. 28.

All 31 stations across the Portland area are open and responding to emergency calls. Fire Chief Sara Boone said, “Firefighters are an essential workforce and must provide mission critical services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Boone said station living and work conditions present extra challenges for fire departments, but they are adapting to keep everyone safe.