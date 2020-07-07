8 people connected to Newberg youth baseball team test positive for COVID-19

Only 1 of the 8 people is showing symptoms, according to the Newberg School District.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Eight people associated with a youth baseball team that includes students who attend Newberg High School or other nearby schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the Newberg School District confirmed.

During a weekend tournament in Roseburg, the Newberg team learned that a team from Roseburg had reported two cases of COVID-19 among their players, according to Newberg School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock.

The Newberg team had no contact with the Roseburg team but they decided to leave the tournament early anyway, Morelock said.

On Friday, July 3, one of the Newberg players tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone associated with the team was notified and told to be tested for COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, eight people associated with the team have tested positive for the virus.

Only one of the eight people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is showing symptoms.