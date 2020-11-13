78 COVID-19 cases across 35 schools in Oregon

The number of schools and number of cases have increased since last week's report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released its weekly report detailing COVID-19 numbers across the state on Thursday. In its latest report, it showed that there are 78 recent cases of COVID-19 at 35 schools across the state.

Last week, the report showed only 47 cases across 24 schools.

The report spans from Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8.

Students make up 36 of the cases reported at the schools in the weekly report. The other 42 cases come from a staff or volunteer member working at the school.

The uptick in cases in schools comes as the state also sees its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, having a week full of record-breaking positive totals. As a result of the high numbers, nine counties are on a two-week pause on social gatherings and activities per Governor Kate Brown.

OHA categorizes schools into the "recent COVID-19 cases" category if it has been within the last 28 days since the onset of the newest case.

The Waldorf School Bend reported 8 cases, higher than any other school on the list.

Additionally, there is a list of schools that have recently resolved the COVID-19 cases reported there. This means it has been at least 28 days since the onset of the last positive case. Schools that have had no new cases for at least 56 days are removed from the report entirely.