PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, bringing the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to 548.

There were no new reports of deaths due to the coronavirus in Oregon on Sunday morning. Thirteen people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

On Saturday, health officials reported a 95-year-old Yamhill County man had died from the coronavirus. OHA initially reported the man had no underlying medical conditions, but Sunday health officials reported that he did, in fact, have underlying medical conditions.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:

Clackamas: 3

Deschutes: 3

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 11

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lane: 1

Linn: 4

Marion: 15

Multnomah: 10

Polk: 2

Tillamook: 1

Wasco: 1

Washington: 14

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler have asked all Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing if they find themselves on a walk, hike, bike, etc.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

