The Oregon State Penitentiary, Pacific Seafood in Newport and Lamb Weston in Hermiston have the highest numbers of reported cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 64 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 59 workplace outbreaks.

Eight COVID-19 deaths have been associated with workplace outbreaks in the state. No new deaths this week were reported in connection with these outbreaks.

The OHA does not report employee deaths by workplace.

The list was published in the OHA's weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is current as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most cases among active outbreaks, with 185 and 183, respectively.

Many of the outbreaks are associated with facilities that process or serve food, including the 183 cases at Pacific Seafood, 161 cases at Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston and 62 cases at Bob’s Red Mill in Milwaukie.

The largest correctional facility outbreak in the state is still at Oregon State Penitentiary. But OHA this week is also listing active outbreaks of 132 people at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County and 69 people at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Umatilla County.

OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

The weekly report also lists 52 workplaces with resolved COVID-19 outbreaks (Table 8).