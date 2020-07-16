Again, at least half of the workplace coronavirus outbreaks are at facilities that handle food, and five correctional facilities appear on the list.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 60 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, and eight COVID-19 deaths have been associated workplace outbreaks in the state. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) does not report employee deaths by workplace.

The list was published in the OHA's weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is current as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most cases among active outbreaks, with 184 and 181, respectively.

At least half of the active outbreaks this week remain at facilities that process or serve food, including the 181 cases at Pacific Seafood and 142 cases at Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston. Bob’s Red Mill in Milwaukie has had 61 cases.

In addition to the ongoing Oregon State Penitentiary outbreak, OHA lists smaller outbreaks at four other correctional facilities in the this week’s report. Most notably, the OHA reported 117 cases at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Eastern Oregon's Malheur County, up from just six cases reported the week before. Updated numbers released by the Oregon Department of Corrections on Wednesday show at least 142 cases linked to the outbreak.

“The presence of correctional facilities and food packing and agricultural worksites on this list highlights the challenges of controlling COVID-19 in settings where people must work or live in proximity,” the report reads. “People of color are overrepresented in agricultural and correctional settings, contributing to the higher rates of COVID-19 observed in these groups.”

The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

View the full list of workplace outbreaks in Oregon below, including where the workplaces are located and how many cases are associated with the outbreak.

The following 37 workplaces had COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, but they’re no longer considered active because there hasn’t been a case within the past 28 days. Duckwall Fruit in Hood River, which had 69 COVID-19 cases, joined the list of resolved outbreaks this week.

There are also two childcare facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks. Lake Grove KinderCare has 29 cases and Oregon Child Development in Malheur County has five cases.