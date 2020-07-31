6 more deaths, 373 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon

Six more people in Oregon have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 322, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to date up to 18,492.

Oregon reported six more deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, meaning 322 people so far have died in the state since the pandemic began.

The counties showing the highest case counts on Friday were Multnomah, with 77, and Washington, with 45.

The new cases reported were in the following counties:

Baker (3)

Benton (3)

Clackamas (22)

Crook (2)

Deschutes (9)

Douglas (3)

Gilliam (1)

Hood River (3)

Jackson (17)

Jefferson (6)

Josephine (1)

Klamath (8)

Lane (17)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (5)

Malheur (12)

Marion (44)

Morrow (20)

Multnomah (77)

Polk (6)

Sherman (1)

Umatilla (40)

Union (2)

Wasco (2)

Washington (45)

Yamhill (18)

The OHA released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 317th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28, in her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 318th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 319th COVID-19 death was a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 320th COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 321st COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 322nd COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA issued a special report on Friday, analyzing pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 – 10.3% – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18. The report noted that while pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19.