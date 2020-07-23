Umatilla County has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases related to workplace outbreaks, up this week to 336 cases after reporting 217 last week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 59 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Eight COVID-19 deaths have been associated with workplace outbreaks in the state, and no new deaths this week were reported in connection with these outbreaks.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) does not report employee deaths by workplace.

The list was published in the OHA's weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is current as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most cases among active outbreaks, with 184 and 183, respectively.

Again, as in recent weeks, more than half of the outbreaks are associated with facilities that process or serve food, including the 181 cases at Pacific Seafood and 142 cases at Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston.

In Umatilla County, a total of 336 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with workplace outbreaks, up from 217 a week prior. In addition to the Lamb Weston outbreak, outbreaks are ongoing at Medelez Trucking, Shearer's Foods, The Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston, Atkinson Staffing, Good Shepherd Hospital, Hill Meat Company, JM Eagle, the Walmart store in Hermiston and Marlette Homes.

Two correctional facilities in Umatilla County, Two Rivers and Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, also have ongoing outbreaks.

The largest correctional facility outbreak in the state is still at Oregon State Penitentiary. But OHA this week is also listing an active outbreak of 119 people at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County and a much smaller outbreak of seven people at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Marion County.

OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

The weekly report lists 45 workplaces with resolved COVID-19 outbreaks (Table 8).