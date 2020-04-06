5 more test positive for coronavirus with links to Bob's Red Mill in Milwaukie

Nineteen people linked to Bob's Red Mill have tested positive since May 27th

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Nineteen people linked to Bob's Red Mill in Milwaukie have tested positive for COVID-19.

Clackamas County Health and the Oregon Health Authority said the first person tested positive on May 27. Clackamas County Health released this statement in regards to working with Bob's Red Mill during the outbreak:

Clackamas County is actively working with Bob’s to ensure outbreak management steps are in place. They are working openly and in partnership with us to control spread. We are investigating each case and educating the people that they have contacted at both at work and at home. Our onsite reviews of their workplace controls leave us confident that Bob’s Red Mill is doing everything they can to keep employees and the public safe. We encourage everyone to continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our county by wearing facial coverings and staying home when you’re sick, even if you’re only experiencing minor symptoms or just aren’t sure.

The company says all employees that have tested positive are getting paid full-time to quarantine at home. It also says that since the first positive test, contact tracing was implemented. Those that may have come in contact with an employee who tested positive have also been sent home to quarantine.

Bob's Red Mill declined to talk with KGW, but referred to a statement CEO David Vaughn sent out on Tuesday:

We are sad to report that 14 employees at our production facility in Milwaukie, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19. All are home to rest and quarantine with full pay. We are hopeful for mild cases and speedy recoveries. Upon positive testing, we immediately implemented contact tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, additional employees who may have been in contact despite social distancing are also at home to quarantine. All our employee-owners are working hard to meet demand for our products as a record number of families cook at home. Their health and safety are obviously top priority, and we are working closely with the Oregon Health Authority to ensure we are doing everything possible to prevent further spread of COVID-19. You can learn more about what we’re doing here: https://www.bobsredmill.com/covid-19_response.

Demand for flour and baking products produced by Bob's Red Mill has been high during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says the demand is similar to what it sees during the winter holidays.