Oregon reports first COVID-19 death in person younger than 40

Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, including a 36-year-old Multnomah County woman.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Tuesday announced that three more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon.

One of the people who died was a 36-year-old woman from Multnomah County. She is the first person younger than 40 to have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, according to Oregon Health Authority.

The state's death toll is now 157 people.

The 36-year-old Multnomah County woman tested positive May 31 and died the same day at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

The other two people who died were a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County and an 81-year-old woman from Washington County. The Multnomah County woman tested positive April 1 and died May 22 at her home. The Washington County woman tested positive April 6 and died May 26 at her home.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

OHA also reported that 13 people connected to Bob's Red Mill in Clackamas County have tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into the outbreak began May 27. State and county public health officials say risk to the general public from this outbreak is low.

The state reported 33 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The new cases were found in the following counties:

Benton: 1

Hood River: 4

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 1

Marion: 8

Multnomah: 10

Umatilla: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 4

Oregon has a total of 4,335 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Tuesday morning. The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.7% of people tested the week of May 18-24 tested positive for the coronavirus, the lowest percentage during the pandemic.

State data shows 134,094 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 129,874 tests (96.8%) have come back negative.