PORTLAND, Ore. — Four more people in Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 36.

In addition to the four new cases, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed there were two more cases in Deschutes County, as previously reported by the county on Friday.

OHA said three of the four new cases involve people who live in Washington County, bringing the county total to 13, the most of any county in the state.

The other person lived at a veterans’ home in Linn County. The latest result means nine people at the Edward C. Allworth Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon have tested positive for the virus. Eight people tested positive earlier this week.

“With these latest test results, our concerns and efforts remain laser focused on our nine honored veteran residents who are presumptive positive for COVID-19,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs director Kelly Fitzpatrick.

As of Friday afternoon, 28 people from the facility had tested negative, Fitzpatrick told KGW.

The Oregon Department of Human Services has issued guidelines to limit visitors and exposure of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, where people are more vulnerable to have severe complications to the virus.

The outbreak at the Lebanon veterans' home comes after an outbreak at a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, that has killed at least a dozen people.

The 36 coronavirus cases in Oregon are spread across 11 counties. No deaths have been reported. There have been 420 people who tested negative and results are pending for another 225 people.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

