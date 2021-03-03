3 things you need to know Wednesday

Oregon reports first West Coast case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Brazil

The state announced yesterday that another COVID-19 variant has arrived in Oregon. Douglas County is reporting a case of the variant first detected in Brazil, known as P.1. It's the first case reported on the West Coast. Researchers say, like other variants, it's more contagious. It may also be more deadly, and according to the New York Times, scientists have tracked cases of this variant infecting people who already had COVID and recovered. That said, it does seem like current vaccines are effective in keeping that variant from making you really sick or worse. On a national level, after months of decline, new cases and hospitalizations went up by about 2% last week. The director of the CDC warned Monday that America could be in for a fourth wave. So, officials said, it's all the more reason to keep vigilant about following COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distance until you get vaccinated. "There's a sense of, if we let down our guard too much or too soon, we risk another spike in the virus," said Multnomah County health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "And that's a double-lose situation because, not only are people sick and hospitals potentially overloaded, that also is going to divert a lot of staff and attention from vaccinating." READ MORE