3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Early Tuesday morning, authorities made several arrests and cleared people who they said have been trespassing for months at the "Red House on Mississippi," private property in North Portland. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged trespassers had been ordered to leave the property by a court order back in September. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced at about 6 p.m. Tuesday that he was authorizing the PPB to "use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation" on the property. "There will be no autonomous zone in Portland," he said. READ MORE

Residents of Portland struggling with the health and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for $500 in cash assistance on Dec. 10. Portland is making 400 prepaid debit cards available. READ MORE

