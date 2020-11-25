3 things you need to know this Wednesday

ICU nurse is concerned about growing cases of COVD-19; Elected officials face backlash after traveling during pandemic; Expect big changes at Christmas tree farms.

'Stay home, please': COVID-19 ICU nurse nervous about hospitalization surge in Oregon

Erin Boni, a nurse at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, said she's worried that if Oregon continues on the same troubling trend with our surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it will negatively impact the entire health care system. "I'm worried about not having the resources to take care of all these patients. They are so critically ill and we're taxed," Boni told KGW. Read more

Elected officials face backlash after vacationing in Hawaii and Mexico as COVID-19 cases surged

Critics argue some local leaders in Washington County and Multnomah County are sending the wrong message to the community by traveling out of state during a critical stage of the pandemic. Read more

Expect big changes at Christmas tree farms and lots

As the holiday season draws near, Christmas tree lots are reconsidering how they operate to keep people safe. The lot outside Saint Ignatius Catholic School, for example, is letting customers to go through a drive-thru to get their tree.