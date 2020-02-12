3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Oregon doctor refuses to wear face coverings during patient care, admits breaking COVID rules
An Oregon doctor has refused to wear a mask while caring for patients, despite government orders requiring health care providers wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19. "I and my staff, none of us, not once, wore a mask in my clinic," said Dr. Steven LaTulippe, a family medicine doctor at South View Medical Arts in Dallas, Oregon. LaTulippe's comments were captured on video during a speech at the "Stop the Steal" election rally on Nov. 7 in Salem. They were posted to YouTube by the Multnomah County Republican party. "I petition all of you, take off the mask of shame!" LaTulippe told a cheering crowd in the video.
Selma Pierce, Salem community leader and wife of 2016 governor nominee Bud Pierce, dies
Pierce died Tuesday night after she was hit by an SUV in West Salem. Her husband, Dr. Bud Pierce, said his wife was "the glue of the Pierce family" and "an angel of a person."
Here are the new COVID-19 restrictions that start Thursday
Gov. Kate Brown announced each county's COVID-19 risk level, which dictates what restrictions will be in place beginning Thursday. Twenty-five of Oregon's 36 counties fall under the extreme risk category.