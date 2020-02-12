3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Oregon doctor refuses to wear face coverings during patient care, admits breaking COVID rules

An Oregon doctor has refused to wear a mask while caring for patients, despite government orders requiring health care providers wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19. "I and my staff, none of us, not once, wore a mask in my clinic," said Dr. Steven LaTulippe, a family medicine doctor at South View Medical Arts in Dallas, Oregon. LaTulippe's comments were captured on video during a speech at the "Stop the Steal" election rally on Nov. 7 in Salem. They were posted to YouTube by the Multnomah County Republican party. "I petition all of you, take off the mask of shame!" LaTulippe told a cheering crowd in the video.