3 things you need to know this Wednesday

While the rest of the state will be under a two-week "freeze" starting today, Multnomah County and Portland will have the new restrictions in place for at least four weeks. As a reminder, gyms will close (though some gym owners have said they plan to defy the order and stay open), restaurants will be open for takeout only, companies are encouraged to mandate work from home, and social gatherings will be limited, as will capacity at places like grocery stores. Yesterday, Gov. Brown announced Oregon will commit $55 million to help businesses impacted by the restrictions. She also signed an executive order that made the restrictions enforceable by law. "We have to dig deep as a community. We’re now in each other’s care," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the health officer for Multnomah County. Read more