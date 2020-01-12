3 things you need to know this Tuesday

Anonymous customer buys new car for Astoria gas station attendant
Bradley Rowe said he was chatting with the customer while filling his tank, but thought nothing of the conversation until a Kia salesman came looking for him. "The day I picked it up and drove home, the next morning I woke up and immediately went looking for my keys to make sure it was real," Rowe said. "I mostly just can't wrap my head around the sheer kindness of that complete stranger. To talk to somebody for five minutes and then go, 'I'm gonna buy him a car.' It's just unreal." READ MORE
20 COVID-19 cases connected to outbreak at Portland homeless shelter
An official with the Union Gospel Mission said they learned about four positive tests last Thursday. By Monday, the number of known people infected was up to 20 — 18 residents and 2 employees, one of whom is hospitalized. READ MORE
OHSU looking for Portland-area residents to take part in research trial for COVID-19 vaccine
The national clinical trial is looking to enroll 40,000 participants nationwide, according to OHSU. Those selected will receive two injections four weeks apart and will be monitored for two years. READ MORE