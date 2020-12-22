3 things you need to know this Tuesday

Rural Oregon hospitals receive shipments of Moderna vaccine; Oregon lawmakers pass COVID-19 relief; Here's what the 'Christmas Star' looked like Monday night.

PORTLAND, Ore — Moderna vaccine shipped to rural Oregon hospitals

Three days after the FDA approved a second vaccine, shipments of the newest weapon against the coronavirus arrived in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority said it expects to receive 72,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the week of Dec. 21, compared to just 23,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the same week.

Oregon lawmakers pass COVID-19 relief in special session

Less than two weeks before tens of thousands of Oregon households were due to be evicted, state lawmakers came through. During a one-day special session in Salem, lawmakers passed a list of bills aimed at keeping Oregonians in their homes while helping struggling landlords and businesses stay afloat.

Miss the Saturn-Jupiter 'Christmas Star' conjunction? Here's what it looked like

Jupiter and Saturn merged in the night sky last night, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century. For those who didn't have the benefit of a clear sky, a telescope or binoculars, here's what Earth's two largest planetary neighbors looked like side-by-side.