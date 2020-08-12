3 things you need to know this Tuesday

Oregon COVID-19 long haulers share their stories; Longview restaurant reopens despite restrictions; Surfer recovering in hospital after shark attack

For a growing number of COVID-19 patients, symptoms may linger for weeks or months following their initial infection and, for many, symptoms change. Some patients, including those with no underlying chronic medical conditions, develop issues that could have lasting health effects for an indeterminate amount of time. Worldwide, these people have been referred to as "long-haulers", or as experiencing "Long COVID." KGW is shedding light on the stories of five Oregonians experiencing lasting impacts from COVID-19. READ MORE

Struggles continue for small businesses in Cowlitz County

The owners of Stuffy's II Restaurant in Longview opened their dining room despite Washington state's four-week restrictions putting a pause on indoor dining. "It was either open up or lose the restaurant," said co-owner Bud Duling. READ MORE

Surfer recovering in hospital after shark attack on Oregon coast

Cole Herrington, 20, was surfing in Seaside Cove on Sunday when the shark attacked him. Herrington's mother, Amy Powell, said her son had surgery Sunday night. She said he has a long road to recovery. READ MORE