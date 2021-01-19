3 things you need to know this Tuesday

First Oregon case of COVID-19 variant likely not only one; Advocates fear child abuse has increased during pandemic; Washington starts Phase 1B of vaccinations

First Oregon case of COVID-19 variant likely not the only one, health officials say

Oregon's first case of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom was found during a routing screening of staff at the University of Portland on Jan. 11. While it's the first known case in Oregon, it's likely not the only one, according to Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "The evidence that is emerging is that it spreads very easily from person to person," Vines said. "And just given generally how easily COVID-19 spreads, I think we have to assume this is probably not the first case of this particular variant in Oregon, unfortunately." Though it appears to spread more quickly, the variant does not appear to be more dangerous than the original virus, Vines said. "It's not considered any more lethal or any more likely to cause severe disease for the person infected," she said.

'We're seeing more severe and complex cases': Advocates fear increased child abuse despite declining case numbers

With less in-person contact between kids and mandatory reporters, advocates fear child abuse has gone underreported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington starts COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B with lower age threshold and adds more mass vaccine sites

People age 65 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B. Previously it was people over 70. And four new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are expected to open next week.