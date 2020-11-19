3 things you need to know this Thursday

Oregon COVID-19 testing numbers paint incomplete picture; Portland school for homeless children delivers more than classwork; Spike in unemployment claims expected.

Oregon Health Authority not sure how many COVID-19 tests are available or how many were used

OHA decided in the beginning of the pandemic that it was more important to track how many new people were getting tested each day or week, not how many total people were tested. The result is an undercount of tests in the public reporting, potentially by tens of thousands. "If you’ve ever been tested negative, the current system is not counting you in that denominator, even though we have you in our database," said OHA Deputy Health Officer Dr. Tom Jeanne. He said the system is being overwhelmed and will be changed in the next two months or so to make the testing count more accurate. Read more

School for homeless children delivers class work, food to students during pandemic

Not only do the staff at Community Transitional School deliver schoolwork and meals twice a day, five days a week, they also bring boxes of food every Friday to last families through the weekend. Read more

Oregon Employment Department plans to begin paying waiting week money by Thanksgiving

For those eligible for the $600 FPUC payment or the $300 LWA payments, they will still receive those payments along with their waiting week check, the OED acting director said. Read more