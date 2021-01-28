3 things you need to know this Thursday

Educators now the focus of mass vaccination effort at Oregon Convention Center
Yesterday, on a day when the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported that cases and deaths fell dramatically in the past week, educators lined up at the Oregon Convention Center's mass vaccination site to get their first dose of protection against the coronavirus. More than 25,000 school employees are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week. In other COVID-19 news yesterday, the OHA announced it will no longer share details about individual deaths connected to the virus, basic information that in the past gave Oregonians insight into who was being most affected by COVID-19. KGW's Pat Dooris also reached out to state officials to find out if Oregon was holding back half of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it receives to make sure people who got a first dose will get a second. An OHA spokeswoman told Dooris that "no doses are being held back." Finally, did you know that some face masks offer little protection against the new COVID-19 variants? KGW's Keely Chalmers spoke to an expert to find out what type of masks we should be wearing and how we should be wearing them. READ MORE
Two of Oregon's three largest school districts release timelines for in-person learning
Portland Public Schools said 19 schools will roll out limited in-person instruction by Feb. 8. And Beaverton School District said the first group of students could return to the classroom Feb. 22. READ MORE: PPS | Beaverton
Oregon family lost both grandmothers to COVID-19 within a week
Within the span of a week, the family lost two of the most important women in their worlds. They found out Gwen passed away peacefully in her sleep as they were heading to Carmen's graveside service. READ MORE
