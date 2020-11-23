3 things you need to know this Monday

Are at-home COVID-19 tests worth it?

Dr. Payal Kohli, a cardiologist and KGW's medical expert, said at-home tests offer the advantage of getting more tests to more people. But she said the collection process could be an issue, since most people have never done a nasal swab on themselves. An at-home test "could very easily have a false negative if somebody doesn't collect their sample appropriately," Kohli said. The KGW Investigates team ordered two of the at-home tests and one at-home surface test to see how quickly they arrived and how soon the results came back.