3 things you need to know this Monday

Are at-home COVID-19 tests worth it?
Dr. Payal Kohli, a cardiologist and KGW’s medical expert, said at-home tests offer the advantage of getting more tests to more people. But she said the collection process could be an issue, since most people have never done a nasal swab on themselves. An at-home test "could very easily have a false negative if somebody doesn't collect their sample appropriately," Kohli said. The KGW Investigates team ordered two of the at-home tests and one at-home surface test to see how quickly they arrived and how soon the results came back. READ MORE
Teacher instructs students from travel trailer
Jackie Jaffe is a first-grade teacher at Alder Elementary. Because she says didn't feel safe physically working in a school building, Jackie Jaffe's workspace is now a tiny teardrop trailer conveniently parked in her driveway. READ MORE
Oregon sets new COVID-19 record a fourth day in a row
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,517 new confirmed and presumptive cases yesterday, setting a new single-day case record. The previous records were set Saturday (1,509), Friday (1,306) and Thursday (1,225). READ MORE