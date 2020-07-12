3 things you need to know this Monday

Oregon lawmakers, doctor outline pandemic impact for national audience; Surfer bit by shark in Seaside; Parents, students rally to reopen schools

PORTLAND, Ore. — 'We’re in for a long haul': Oregon lawmakers, doctor outline statewide pandemic impact

MSNBC brought the "Velshi" show to Portland as part of a nationwide tour. The show focused on the economic and medical strain the state is under because of COVID-19. Host Ali Velshi spoke to Dr. Smitha Chadaga (above), an internist from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, as well as two Oregon members of Congress, Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer. Velshi also profiled some businesses in Portland that are doing their best to survive through the pandemic. READ MORE

Surfer bitten by shark in Seaside

Surfers pulled the man from the water and an off-duty lifeguard applied a tourniquet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Shark attacks on the Oregon coast are rare. Officials say this is the first reported attack statewide this year. READ MORE

Oregon parents and students rally to reopen schools

"We understand that the cases and deaths are going up and that's tragic, it's a terrible thing," said Jennifer Dale, who co-organized the event. "However it's an equally devastating issue seeing what's going on with our kids and keeping them home." READ MORE