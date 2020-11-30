3 things you need to know this Monday

A statewide freeze announced by Gov. Kate Brown expires Wednesday. In its place, state officials will implement new rules that enforce closures and restrictions on a county-by-county basis. The new rules offer at least a little relief for restaurants. It puts counties into risk levels based on numbers of cases. Multnomah County, along with Washington and Clackamas counties, are in the "extreme risk" category. Restaurants in those counties can serve a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining, plus sell take-out. Counties like Tillamook County, which falls into the lowest risk category, are allowed an indoor dining capacity of 50% and up to 300 people for outdoor dining. READ MORE