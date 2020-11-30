3 things you need to know this Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. —
Businesses cautiously optimistic as new set of COVID-19 rules begin Thursday
A statewide freeze announced by Gov. Kate Brown expires Wednesday. In its place, state officials will implement new rules that enforce closures and restrictions on a county-by-county basis. The new rules offer at least a little relief for restaurants. It puts counties into risk levels based on numbers of cases. Multnomah County, along with Washington and Clackamas counties, are in the "extreme risk" category. Restaurants in those counties can serve a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining, plus sell take-out. Counties like Tillamook County, which falls into the lowest risk category, are allowed an indoor dining capacity of 50% and up to 300 people for outdoor dining. READ MORE
Salem nurse placed on leave over TikTok video
A Salem Health nurse has been placed on administrative leave following a viral TikTok where she stated that she still travels, doesn't wear a mask in public and lets her children have play dates. READ MORE
Umbrella missing from iconic ‘Allow Me’ statue in Pioneer Courthouse Square
"Allow Me," which is also known as Umbrella Man, depicts a life-sized man dressed in a suit and red tie, hailing a cab and holding an umbrella. The statue was donated to the City of Portland in 1984. READ MORE
