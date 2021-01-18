3 things you need to know this Monday

Oregon 8th grader opens up about mental health struggles with pandemic, distance learning

For 8th grader Melanie Gabriel, distance learning took a serious toll on her mental health. She said the isolation from her friends and lack of hands-on teaching led her down a dark path. KGW has heard similar stories from students and parents around Oregon. "Depression is very invisible and it's kind of hard to tell if somebody is struggling or not," Melanie said. "So it might look like someone is doing fine with distance learning, that they are totally OK with it, but they could be struggling and you just don't know." The mental health impact of shutting down schools is one of the reasons Gov. Brown gave for vaccinating teachers before seniors, so that kids can return to school.