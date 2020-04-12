3 things you need to know this Friday

Portland-area hospitals enact surge plans to manage skyrocketing increase in COVID-19 patients
Hospitals in the Portland metro area are now bearing the brunt of the state's COVID-19 surge, as coronavirus cases continue to rise along with sick patients needing serious treatment. To manage the surge, hospitals are implementing changes like converting more beds for coronavirus patients, dedicating more medical and surgical units to COVID care, and postponing non-urgent surgeries. Hospital officials said staffing continues to be the biggest challenge. "A hospital bed does you no good if you don't have the staff to take care of the patient in it," said Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. Read more
Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases linked to Southeast Portland Walmart
The outbreak at the Eastport Plaza Walmart is one of more than a hundred active workplace outbreaks in Oregon. About a half dozen of those are at big stores like Walmart. KGW has learned 10 cases are linked to the Walmart. Read more
Woodlawn staffers give out $250 Visa gift cards to families at food pantry
$30,000 in gift cards were given out thanks to a partnership with the City of Portland, Multnomah County and CARES Act. “This could mean Christmas, a bill, gas, getting clothes,” said one of the coordinators of the giveaway. Read more