3 things you need to know this Friday

Portland-area hospitals enact surge plans to manage skyrocketing increase in COVID-19 patients

Hospitals in the Portland metro area are now bearing the brunt of the state's COVID-19 surge, as coronavirus cases continue to rise along with sick patients needing serious treatment. To manage the surge, hospitals are implementing changes like converting more beds for coronavirus patients, dedicating more medical and surgical units to COVID care, and postponing non-urgent surgeries. Hospital officials said staffing continues to be the biggest challenge. "A hospital bed does you no good if you don't have the staff to take care of the patient in it," said Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. Read more