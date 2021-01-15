3 things you need to know this Friday

New COVID-19 restrictions begin today; Search for missing woman now a recovery effort; Oregon recommends next priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine

26 Oregon counties will be at extreme risk level, have strictest COVID-19 restrictions starting today

A total of 26 Oregon counties will be under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks, beginning today.

That’s three more counties than were previously classified as at extreme risk for spreading the coronavirus. Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties were elevated from high risk to extreme risk, while Curry County went from extreme risk to moderate risk.

The Oregon Health Authority reassigns risk level designations to counties every two weeks, based on the latest data on COVID-19 spread.

Oregon COVID-19 vaccine committee recommends next priority groups

A big focus of the discussion was BIPOC — Black, indigenous, people of color. Many minority communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, experiencing more cases and deaths per capita.