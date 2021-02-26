3 things you need to know Friday

'Such a great victory': One year later, an update on Oregon's first COVID patient
The announcement came on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28, 2020: Oregon had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient, an adult, worked at a local school. Word of mouth and journalists’ inquiries soon revealed it to be Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego. Hazmat crews scrubbed the halls, while doctors and nurses at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro grappled with the realization that a looming, global pandemic had indeed hit home. With the first anniversary of that pivotal announcement set for Sunday, three of those Kaiser staff members sat down with KGW, remotely, to reflect on Hector Calderon’s case, what they learned from it and how their jobs and the health care industry have changed since. READ MORE
Oregon GOP lawmakers walk out again
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said the Legislature, where the GOP is a minority, “has abdicated too much responsibility” to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon Republicans boycotted the 2020 legislative session and walked out twice in 2019. READ MORE
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect today
Clackamas and Washington counties move from high risk to moderate risk, which allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Multnomah County remains at the high risk level. See the full list of rules. READ MORE
Sign up for daily newsletters and get the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox.