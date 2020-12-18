3 things you need to know this Friday

Oregon's vaccine allocation for next week was cut; an Uber driver was killed while working in Portland; coast residents worry about visitors breaking COVID rules.

Next week’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine allocation cut by 40% in Oregon and Washington

As the recently approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be rolled out across the country, Oregon and Washington won’t be getting as many doses as expected when shipments arrive next week.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday night said it originally expected to get 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Dec. 20. However, OHA said it is now expecting just 25,350 doses of the vaccine next week, a nearly 40% cut. OHA said federal officials notified them about the change on Wednesday, and no further explanation was given.

Gov. Kate Brown said she is seeking answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how reliable projected dose allocation numbers will be. READ MORE

Like Washington and other states, Oregon was informed by @CDCgov that our Pfizer vaccine allocation for next week has been cut by 40%. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) December 17, 2020

An Uber driver who was critically injured in a Northeast Portland shooting on Dec. 12 has died, Portland police said Thursday.

Dhulfiqar Kareem Mseer, 23, was working when he was shot just after midnight near Northeast Stafford Street and 11th Avenue.

Police said more than 60 rounds were fired during the shooting.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Mseer was a refugee from Iraq who moved with his family to Portland about five years ago. He returned to Iraq in August to get married and was working to bring his new wife to the United States.

Investigators told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Mseer likely wasn’t the intended target in the shooting, which appeared to be an ambush. He was most likely mistaken for a rival gang member because he was driving slowly to pick up a fare and because of the type of car he was driving: a new white Honda Accord. READ MORE

Beginning Friday, the entire Oregon Coast will be in COVID-19 "extreme risk" red. An increase in COVID-19 cases pushed coastal counties from “high risk” into the “extreme risk” category.

One restriction that won't be changing in the majority of these counties: the six-person cap on indoor social gatherings.

But people who live on the coast say visitors have been ignoring that rule over the last several weeks and they expect that will continue through Christmas.

Bella Beach community in Depoe Bay is made up of half homeowners and half vacation rentals. The former isn't too happy with the latter. READ MORE